Neighbours' Dr Karl Kennedy says he is looking forward to exploring and performing in Warwick and Leamington

Neighbours actor and Americana musician Alan Fletcher, best known for his role as Dr Karl Kennedy, will be exploring the Leamington ad Warwick area when brings his latest tour to the UK in July.

On July 27 he will entertain audiences at his sold-out show at Temperance in Leamington with a full band – and in the following days you may spot him exploring Warwickshire.

Ahead of his show Alan said: "We have some time in Warwickshire between shows, so I'd like to get out and visit Warwick Castle, I've heard it's stunning."

The Australian entertainer has become a household name after almost 30 years in the same role on Ramsey Street – he is the longest-running character on the soap.

Alan also continues to showcase his talent with new music and his latest tour, Alan Fletcher and Special Friends.

His comedic new single, 'For The Love of Lager' was released on June 21.

He said: "I chose this way of life when I was a teenager, I always wanted to be a successful creative and after all these years I still have the same love of what I do and the connection to people.

"For the Love of Lager is a love letter from me as an Aussie beer drinker to others who know what they love and they love what they know. I can't wait to take it on the road and have a laugh with the crowds.

"On tour I love the personal engagement with the fans and meeting them at my gigs is part of the experience.

"We share the excitement in the build up , I invite fans to tell me which venue they will be coming to via Facebook. I know some fans' birthdays and when they got married. That relationship is special to me."

Alan added: "This time around I have a full band and that's really changing the vibe. We are visiting some exceptional venues and cities.

“My wife, Jennifer Hansen, is playing keyboard and I'm looking forward to exploring the UK together once again. When we're not on the motorway we want to go exploring but it will be a squeeze with almost 20 gigs in 24 days."

"The whole band is fantastic and very talented, if there is a problem on tour we fix it together.

"I feel blessed to be performing and meeting with fans after all these years. The measure for me is the moment you stop enjoying it you just stop. But I can't see that day coming for me."