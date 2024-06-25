Warwick's historic Lord Leycester wins top heritage award following multi-million pound refurb

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historic Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick has won a top heritage award following its multi-million pound refurbishment.

In March, it was announced that the Lord Leycester was shortlisted in the Heritage Project category in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, West Midlands 2024.

The winners of the RICS Awards were announced earlier this month – with Warwick’s historic building winning its category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Leycester in Warwick. Photo by Lord Leycester

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

As a regional winner, the Lord Leycester has now been shortlisted for the RICS Awards Grand Final, taking place in London on October 4.

Each project will compete at national level, with one of the national winning projects being awarded the ultimate accolade of Project of the Year.

Bryony Siggs, chair of the West Midlands RICS Awards judging panel, said: “These winning projects are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of industry professionals in the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The talent and collaborative approaches undertaken by the teams behind these projects have resulted in exemplary and innovative schemes that really do represent the very best built projects across the West Midlands.”

“RICS is delighted to recognise the hard work that went behind ensuring these projects were delivered successfully and I wish the winning projects the best of luck in the grand final later this year.”

The Grade I-listed medieval building reopened to the public in August 2023 following an 18-month restoration project.

The project cost £4.5 million – with almost £2million coming from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.