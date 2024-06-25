Warwick primary school wins award for work in promoting road safety and active travel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A primary school in Warwick has received an award for its work in promoting road safety and active travel with its pupils.

Warwickshire County Council marked the achievements of Warwickshire primary schools who have actively promoted the Safe and Active Schools programme at an event last week – including Westgate Primary School.

The road safety education and active travel programme was celebrated at a new awards ceremony.

Westgate Primary School in Warwick won a Safe and Active Schools Gold Award. Photo shows pupils Alexander and Norean with Mark Ryder, executive director for communities at Warwickshire County Council. Photo supplied

Organised by the council’s road safety education team, Safe and Active Schools has been running the educational programme for primary schools since 2017.

The programme has been designed to introduce safe behaviours and provide pupils with practical skills and knowledge to travel safely and sustainably.

A ceremony was held at Old Shire Hall in Warwick on June 21 and brought together Safe and Active School Champions, Warwickshire school pupils, road safety partners and Warwickshire County Council colleagues.

At the event Westgate Primary School was presented with a Safe and Active Schools Gold Award.

An Active Traveller Innovation Award was also presented to Wellesbourne Primary School for establishing a Bicycle Bus, and Cycling Champions awards for schools who have evidenced a commitment to delivering Bikeability Training to their pupils.

There were many other awards presented to schools across the county on the day including; Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford, Race Leys Infant School in Bedworth and Acorns Primary in Shipston on Stour.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "I'm delighted to have been able to celebrate the fantastic work happening in Warwickshire schools to promote road safety and encourage active travel.

“The Safe and Active Schools Programme has a range of benefits for children and young people but also, more broadly, for the county’s goals, and it's inspiring to see schools taking such a proactive approach.