Warwickshire teenagers are among teams of English Channel fundraising swimmers

Teenagers from South Warwickshire are part of a group who will swim across the English Channel to raise money for a mental health charity for young people.

Eight teenagers, across two boats and two teams, will be swimming the Channel in relay format in July.

The four girls and four boys from South Warwickshire and Coventry will take on the epic 21-mile swim in support of Young Minds Matter (YMM), a charity which provides free mentoring to students aged 5-18 in state primary and secondary schools across the county and city.

Sue Roberts of YMM said: “These four girls and four boys have given up a lot of time to train for this challenge, braving cold open water training without wetsuits – they are prohibited from wearing wetsuits on a channel swim - as well as facing GCSE and A level exams at the same time.

The Young Minds Matter English Channel Swimming Team 2024. Picture supplied.

"This year we have set the fundraising target at £20,000 and put simply, these inspirational teenagers are raising awareness and funds to support the mental health of fellow young people.

"If you’d like to be part of this incredible event and help to champion our cause then we’d love to hear from potential sponsors or donors.

"Your contribution will enable us to support more young people through our free one to one mentoring service in schools.”

YMM is appealing for sponsorship from a company or companies to provide team kit including hoodies, t-shirts and dry robes.