Thousands of people gathered at one of the steepest hills in south Warwickshire last Saturday (June 22) to watch as daredevil racers took on the Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby.

The popular race saw thousands in attendance and over £2,000 raised for the Children’s Christmas Wish List charity, which raises money for terminally ill children.

Now in its 15th year, the popular soapbox race saw racers from as far away as Grimsby, Norfolk and London participate in this year’s event.

Originally started in 2006 as a fun idea inspired by conversations at the village pub, the race has now become a significant date on the soapbox derby calendar.

Thousands of spectators enjoyed the racing and the good weather last Saturday (June 22).

This year’s junior event was won by Banbury lad, Freddie Morgan-Smart, who outraced five other brave racers to win.

Northend man and veteran of the race, Brian Stanford, got back to winning ways by crossing the line first among the 16 adults.

The race initially started in 2009 but has grown from strength to strength since village residents Sarah Richardson and Phil Baxter took over in 2018.

Sarah Richardson said: “It’s a great community event and every year, it increases in popularity. This year, we had some very quirky carts, including a great Dalek and a brilliant wheelie bin cart named Wheelie Rubbish.

Some of the brilliantly decorated junior carts at this year's Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby.

"I love seeing the effort and the hard work that goes into making the carts, and the racing was really close this year, with only a couple of seconds between the top drivers.