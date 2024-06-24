'Every year, it increases in popularity' - Thousands watch as daredevil soapbox racers take on hill in south Warwickshire
The popular race saw thousands in attendance and over £2,000 raised for the Children’s Christmas Wish List charity, which raises money for terminally ill children.
Now in its 15th year, the popular soapbox race saw racers from as far away as Grimsby, Norfolk and London participate in this year’s event.
Originally started in 2006 as a fun idea inspired by conversations at the village pub, the race has now become a significant date on the soapbox derby calendar.
This year’s junior event was won by Banbury lad, Freddie Morgan-Smart, who outraced five other brave racers to win.
Northend man and veteran of the race, Brian Stanford, got back to winning ways by crossing the line first among the 16 adults.
Sarah Richardson said: “It’s a great community event and every year, it increases in popularity. This year, we had some very quirky carts, including a great Dalek and a brilliant wheelie bin cart named Wheelie Rubbish.
"I love seeing the effort and the hard work that goes into making the carts, and the racing was really close this year, with only a couple of seconds between the top drivers.
"The drivers are getting really serious about it now, with many speeds of well over 30 mph on the corner this year, which I wouldn't even do in my car!”