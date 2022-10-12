Arts festival to take place in Leamington hotel next weekend

The Secret Studio team Claire Seneviratne and Melissa Keskinkilinc. Picture supplied.

Artists and designers including Great Pottery Throwdown finalist Christine Cherry will display their work at an event at a Leamington hotel next weekend.

The Secret Studio Artists will hold the Warwickshire Art Festival, featuring Great Pottery Throwdown finalist Christine Cherry, at The Woodland Grange Hotel on Sunday October 23.

The Secret Studio team Claire Seneviratne and Melissa Keskinkilinc have said: “The intention is to make it vibrant and buzzing with artists performing free demonstrations all day.”

The event will include an art tombola to raise money for the Warwick-based charity Safeline which helps people with the trauma of sexual abuse.

The team said: “We think it is important always to support charities in a fun but meaningful way.”