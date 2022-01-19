Artwork will be used to improve the appearance of railway bridge on road in and out of Leamington in preparation for Commonwealth Games

CGI of how the bridge will look when the artwork is put in place.

A new piece of art has been created to be used for a railway bridge in Leamington to improve its appearance ahead of when the town hosts the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. bowls competitions later this year.

The art created by artist Jennie Moncur will be installed on the Princes Drive railway bridge west of Leamington Station, which is currently being repaired and refurbished by Network Rail.

The project is amongst a number of improvements to the public realm being co-ordinated by Warwick District Council in preparation for welcoming bowls spectators to the town in the summer.

How the bridge will look when the artwork is put in place.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure councillor Liam Bartlett said: “It had already been identified by Network Rail that this railway bridge was in need of repairs and improvement, but as it’s so visually prominent as you enter Leamington, we have seized the opportunity to work with Network Rail to create something unique providing an uplift to the area and a warm welcome to visitors.”

“First impressions will be important as we play host to a worldwide audience as an official venue for the lawn bowls and para bowls competitions and also the cycle road races both of which will take place in this area.

"We are however mindful of the delays and road closures incurred and thank local people for their understanding and patience while this and other projects are taking place.”

Jennie was selected to work on the project because of her previous successful designs for railway bridges in other parts of the country.

She is the creative director of furniture company Vitsœ, whose headquarters sit adjacent to the bridge and who have funded her design.

Jennie said: "It has been a pleasure working with the team at Warwick District Council.

"They have been hugely supportive of my design ideas for this gateway site.

"I hope the scheme for the bridge will offer visitors a fresh welcome to Leamington, as well as adding a little cheer to those on their daily commute for years to come.”