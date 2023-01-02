Athletics coach from Rugby named on the New Year Honours List for 2023

He has been made an MBE for services to athletics

Aston Moore

An athletics coach from Rugby has been named on the New Year Honours List for 2023.

Aston Moore is a national coach for British Athletics and has been made an MBE for services to athletics.

Only a few weeks ago, he was announced as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award ahead of UK Coaching Awards.

Mr Moore has coached some of the greats in British sport over the years and continues to support several elite athletes in the UK.

He was appointed as UK Athletics national event coach for horizontal jumps 20 years ago and is the longest-serving employed coach at the organisation.

Mr Moore said: "(I am) absolutely blown away and humbled by the thought that I have been awarded an MBE for something that I love doing".

