Athletics legend Colin Jackson officially opens new leisure centre in Kenilworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of Kenilworth residents joined British athletics legend Colin Jackson for the official opening of the new Castle Farm Leisure Centre in the town on Saturday (February 24).
The Olympic 110m hurdles silver medallist took part in the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside freestyle footballer and Guinness World Record holder Jamie Knight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox and representatives from Warwick District Council and leisure centre management company Everyone Active were also present to mark the grand opening.
At the event, guests took part in a range of free taster activities, including group exercise classes, football skills, basketball and pickleball – a racquet sport with elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.
Alex Fuoco-Lang, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We were delighted with the turnout at our open day – it was a huge success and it was great to see the local community enjoying all the fantastic facilities here.
“This open day was an opportunity to celebrate the hard work that has gone into building the centre.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It was very rewarding to see the centre thriving as a real community hub that is helping people in the area stay active and try out new activities.”
The centre opened to the public in December following a £16 million build completed over 20 months, which also included the creation of a new headquarters for Kenilworth Scouts and Guides.