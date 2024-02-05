Athletics legend Colin Jackson to officially open new Kenilworth leisure centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Athletics legend Colin Jackson will officially open the new Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth later this month.

The Olympic Games 110m hurdles Silver Medallist will be joined by freestyle footballer and Guinness World Record holder Jamie Knight to cut the red ribbon for the new site in Fishponds Road on Saturday February 24.

The brand-new centre opened to the public in December 2023 following a £16million build completed over 20 months, a project which also saw the creation of a new headquarters for the Kenilworth Scouts and Guides in the adjacent building.

The new Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth.

At the fun-filled event, taking place from 10am until 4pm, a range of free taster activities will be on offer including group exercise classes, football skills, basketball and pickleball – a racquet sport with elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton.

Colin will be taking part in a series of fitness challenges in the centre’s state-of- the-art gym as well as chatting to the public, while Jamie will be hosting live demonstrations and challenging attendees to try their hand at his impressive tricks.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will also include His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire Tim Cox and representatives from Warwick District Council and Everyone Active to mark the grand opening.