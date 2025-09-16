Autumn Food Festival to return to Warwick for its second year

The Autumn Food Festival is set to return to Warwick town centre for its second year.

The event, which drew in crowds last year, is set to take place on Sunday September 28.

Organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, the festival will host more than 40 traders offering a variety of food and drink, from freshly baked goods and cheese to international street food and locally brewed beverages.

The Autumn Food Festival will be returning to Warwick this month. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire

The event will take place from 11am to 4pm in the town’s market square and it’s connecting streets.

As well as stalls, there will also be children’s rides and entertainment.

Jamie Walker, Director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “The Autumn Food Festival is a popular annual event, drawing visitors from across the region.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Warwick’s vibrant food scene, support local traders, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends in our historic town centre.”

For more information or for a list of traders, go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk