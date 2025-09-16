Village pub near Warwick described as a ‘true pooch paradise’ is named West Midlands’ most dog-friendly pub
The list has been put together by Rover.com, which is an online marketplace for pet care, and its own ‘public house officer’, who was sent on the ‘Great British Pub Crawl’ – reviewing more than 110 pubs across the country.
The Tom O’The Wood, which is in Finwood road in Rowington, was named of the best dog-friendly pub in the West Midlands region.
Rover.com said: “The Tom O’The Wood, stood out as a true pooch paradise. With a dedicated doggy menu, tasty treats, and plenty of fresh water, pups are welcomed with open arms by proud, friendly staff.
"Add a great outdoor space and a warm, chatty atmosphere, and this pub is one of the nation’s ulti-mutt destinations for dogs and their owners.”
Also highly commended for its efforts in this region was The Old Mill in Baginton – which secured the runner-up spot.
Rover’s reviewer judged pubs on a range of factors, including their booking systems, pup accessibility, welcoming atmosphere, staff communication, canine facilities, pet safety, and the overall experience for their dog.
Luke James, Rover’s public house officer said: “After visiting dog-friendly pubs all over the country this summer, a few really stood out above the rest.
"These were the places where pups weren’t just welcomed, but truly celebrated – with thoughtful touches that made both dogs and their humans feel right at home.”
For more suggestions of dog-friendly pubs across the UK, go to: https://www.rover.com/uk/blog/dog-friendly-pubs/
Here are the other pubs across the UK that took the top spot in their region:
-
South East – The Foresters Arms, Fordingbridge
-
East Midlands – Jam Garden, Loughborough
-
Scotland – The Tinsmith, Dundee
-
Wales – The Blaina Wharf, Newport
-
East of England – Ferry Boat Inn, North Fambridge
-
Yorkshire – The Fox & Hounds, West Witton
-
North East – George and Dragon, Yarm
-
South West – The White Hart, Bishopstone
-
North West – The Fairhaven, Lytham St Annes
-
London – Prince of Wales, Elephant and Castle