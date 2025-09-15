Leamington fundraiser and her colleagues complete 24-mile charity trek

A fundraiser from Leamington was joined by her colleagues to complete a 24-mile trek for charity.

On September 6, Alex Pearson, the community champion at the Morrisons supermarket in Leamington, took on the ‘Beat the Gower Coast’ challenge for the charity Marie Curie.

She was joined by four of her co-workers and her dog Chester for the trek in Swansea.

The team set off at 7am and reached the final spot after walking up four steep hills and walking over two beaches at 4pm.

Earlier this year, Morrisons also announced a national charity partnership with Marie Curie which would run for three years.

Reflecting on the challenge, Alex said: “What a great but tough walk. The weather was on our side and the views were epic.

"I completed the event with Chester by my side, which was great. He loved it and I kept telling him he had a Sunday lunch awaiting him in the car.

Alex Pearson with her dog Chester. Photo supplied

"I was joined by four amazing colleagues who walked the route and it was a great experience to do. Would I do it again? Absolutely.

"We had so many tough hills but the views at the top were breath-taking.”

Together the team raised around £1,700 and Morrisons will then double the donation thanks to the Morrisons Foundation.

Lisa Gough, who also took part on the day, added: "Beat the Gower Coast was extremely challenging 24 miles and very tough at times.

"I feel really proud of myself for completing it and raising £339 for such a fantastic charity, Marie Curie. I look forward to similar events in the future.”

Alex, who regularly takes on fundraising challenges for a range of charities, still has two more challenges to go this year.

She said: “On October 18 I will be cycling a virtual 116-mile route with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire in the Morrisons store and then in December I will be completing 20 miles for Evelyn's Gift, which I have done for the past four years.

“I cannot wait to share my plans for next year and what amazing charities I will be raising for.”