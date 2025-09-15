Plans for new flats in Warwick - without any car parking for residents - given green light
The plans went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday September 9.
The site is on the corner of Cross Street and Priory Road and it is currently used for selling second-hand cars, parking and a sign printing business.
Under the plans, the existing building will be demolished and a two-storey building and a three-storey building will be built.
However, the application was submitted without any form of parking for future residents, with the development getting rid of all of the current eight parking spaces but it stated there would be space for five bikes in a designated bike storage area.
Reasons given for not providing any parking on site included current access to public transport links and potential dangers of adding cars to a narrow street.
The applicant also said the redevelopment of the site would “provide much-needed housing” and that it would improve the look of the area.
Prior to the meeting, officers at Warwick District Council also recommended the plans be approved.
In the recommendation it said: "The principle of development is considered acceptable having regard to both the ‘loss’ of the existing use operating from the site, as well as the provision of new residential development in this highly sustainable town centre location within the urban area of Warwick.
“Insofar as access, layout and scale is concerned, the development is considered by officers to be acceptable having regard to the visual amenities of the area and wider street scene.”
The recommendation was given despite several concerns being raised.
Around 16 objections were lodged against the plans with concerns being raised about the lack of parking in an area where there is already parking problems and the impact of the development on neighbouring properties.
Warwick Town Council also raised concerns about whether the proposed cycle parking and the bin store were large enough for the development.
Now that outline planning permission has been given, the developer is due to prepare a 'reserved matters' application.
To view the plans search W/25/0511 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.