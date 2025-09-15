Plans for new flats in Warwick - without any car parking for residents - given green light

Plans to build five new flats built in Warwick have been given the go ahead by councillors.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday September 9.

The site is on the corner of Cross Street and Priory Road and it is currently used for selling second-hand cars, parking and a sign printing business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site in Cross Street in Warwick which is set to have new flats built on it. Photo by Google Streetview

Under the plans, the existing building will be demolished and a two-storey building and a three-storey building will be built.

However, the application was submitted without any form of parking for future residents, with the development getting rid of all of the current eight parking spaces but it stated there would be space for five bikes in a designated bike storage area.

Reasons given for not providing any parking on site included current access to public transport links and potential dangers of adding cars to a narrow street.

The applicant also said the redevelopment of the site would “provide much-needed housing” and that it would improve the look of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the meeting, officers at Warwick District Council also recommended the plans be approved.

In the recommendation it said: "The principle of development is considered acceptable having regard to both the ‘loss’ of the existing use operating from the site, as well as the provision of new residential development in this highly sustainable town centre location within the urban area of Warwick.

“Insofar as access, layout and scale is concerned, the development is considered by officers to be acceptable having regard to the visual amenities of the area and wider street scene.”

The recommendation was given despite several concerns being raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 16 objections were lodged against the plans with concerns being raised about the lack of parking in an area where there is already parking problems and the impact of the development on neighbouring properties.

Warwick Town Council also raised concerns about whether the proposed cycle parking and the bin store were large enough for the development.

Now that outline planning permission has been given, the developer is due to prepare a 'reserved matters' application.

To view the plans search W/25/0511 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.