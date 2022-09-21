Award-winning bingo event announces two nights in Leamington over Christmas

A typical Bongo's Bingo night. Credit: Jack Finnigan

An award-winning bingo event has announced that it is putting on two nights in Leamington in December.

Bongo’s Bingo will be bringing its lively party atmosphere to The Assembly in Spencer Street on Saturday December 3 and on New Year’s Eve (Saturday December 31).

Both of The Winner Takes It All events will have an entertainment theme centred around legendary Swedish pop group ABBA.

A poster for Bongo's Bingo's The Winner Takes it All events. Picture supplied.

More than just ordinary bingo events, Bongo’s Bingo combines a party, rave, singalong, dance-offs, audience participation and some weird and wonderful prizes.

Organiser Jonny Bongo said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and we are going national with The Winner Takes It All after launching it in Liverpool last Christmas.

"We are making our shows as good as we possibly can, featuring all of the usual Bongo’s Bingo antics and a big fat dollop of festive love from us too.

A typical Bongo's Bingo night. Picture supplied.

"The Assembly will be bouncing this Christmas at The Winner Takes It All in Leamington Spa.

"We are all buzzing too as we’ve recently been on the front page of The Wall Street Journal across America for Bongo’s Bingo, which is crazy.

The doors open for both events at 6pm with last entry at 7.30pm and the first game of bingo at 8pm.

For more information and tickets visit www.bongosbingo.co.uk