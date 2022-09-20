Growing company prints new page in its history by opening office in Leamington

Tom Johnson and Richard Lamb of Apex Connected, with Jess Wood of The Wigley Group. Picture supplied.

A growing company is printing a new page in its history after expanding into a new office in Leamington on the back of record sales.

Apex Connected has completed its move to 11 Waterloo Place in the town centre, with the site becoming its first offices outside of its headquarters in Lymm.

The company, which formed in 2016 and supplies office printers and copiers, is expanding as a result of record sales for the 2021/22 year and new client wins in the Midlands.

It is the second company to move into the recently-opened 11 Waterloo Place following on from law firm JG Poole & Co LLP, with further new tenants expected soon.

The Grade II-Listed Regency building was bought by Midlands property investment firm The Wigley Group last year, and has undergone major internal refurbishment to create modern office space and state-of-the-art meeting rooms.

Richard Lamb, sales director, at Apex Connected, said: “It’s great to open our new Midlands office in Leamington.

“There’s a real business community here and 11 Waterloo Place has everything we need, with good parking, meeting rooms, facilities and connectivity.

“We’ve had record sales in the last year, expanded our team, secured new clients, and already made a fantastic start to this year with our largest contract wins in the past two months.

“We’re looking to continue that growth and are targeting a significant 50 per cent increase in sales turnover this year, so Leamington is a really exciting chapter for us and key to our future plans.”

Jess Wood, Asset Manager at The Wigley Group, added: “Apex Connected is still a relatively young company but they have demonstrated real growth in the past year, so we are delighted they have chosen Leamington to continue that.

“The demand for high-quality flexible office space is high, particularly in the heart of Leamington.

“Spaces at 11 Waterloo Place are filling up with another new tenant expected to be announced very soon.”