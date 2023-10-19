Award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan is bringing his show to Leamington next week

Doug, whose awards include eight Emmys, five BAFTAs and five Wildscreen Pandas, will be sharing his extraordinary filming challenges and successes with an audience at the Royal Spa Centre on Monday (October 23).

Award-winning wildlife cameraman Doug Allan will bring his touring show It’s A Wrap to Leamington next week.

Doug, whose awards include eight Emmys, five BAFTAs and five Wildscreen Pandas, will be sharing his extraordinary filming challenges and successes with an audience at the Royal Spa Centre on Monday (October 23).

Part retrospective, the show will also cover Doug’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.

Doug Allan. Picture supplied.

He said: “There are big days when animals behave spectacularly right in front of your lens.

And other quieter times when a deeper understanding reveals itself, a new insight into the environment and what’s alive there.

I’ll be talking about these moments of truth and how they’re the biggest privilege of a wildlife cameraperson.”

“I’ve always balanced optimism with reality but the latest world climate report lays bare the need for radical, urgent action. There are solutions, and I want to talk about them.

Doug Allan. Picture supplied.

"They’re all challenging, some are scary and depend on us making deep changes to how we live.

"The planet’s at a crossroads and we’re at the wheel.

"The next few years are going to be exciting.”

Doug Allan filming.

In his 35 years of filming, Doug’s been involved with more than 65 films, freelancing for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and others. He was principal cameraman on many prestigious award-winning programmes, making over 25 trips to the Antarctic and more than 30 across the Arctic, filming for series including Hostile Planet, Forces of Nature, Operation Iceberg, Frozen Planet, Ocean Giants, Human Planet, Life, Planet Earth, The Blue Planet and Life in the Freezer.

Doug speaks with passion and authority about the challenges of plastics and climate change.

He was one of the cameramen for, and appeared in, the award-winning documentary A Plastic Ocean.

Sir David Attenborough said: “There’s just no one else who knows these frozen worlds as Doug does”

Doug’s show starts at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm).