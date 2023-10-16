Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Aylesford School team to tackle charity obstacle course in memory of former pupil

A total of 44 students, parents and teachers will be tackling a five-kilometre inflatable obstacle course as they hope to raise money for four nominated charities, including the Mat Davis foundation.
By Oliver Watson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at Aylesford School in Warwick are to take part in a charity run this Saturday at Stratford Racecourse in honour of a former pupil.

A total of 44 students, parents and teachers will be tackling a five-kilometre inflatable obstacle course as they hope to raise money for four nominated charities, including the Mat Davis Foundation.

Although Mat Davis lost his battle with cancer in 2012, a foundation was set up in his name and continues to raise money to help young people in the Warwickshire area diagnosed with the condition, providing counselling and financial assistance.

Most Popular
Mat Davis.Mat Davis.
Mat Davis.
Read More
In pictures: Video and photos capture the atmosphere of this year’s Warwick Mop ...

Students have raised £1463 so far and hope to reach their target of £2640. Current Student Leader Thomas Pitt, 17, said: “The Mat Davis Foundation has a huge connection with Aylesford School as Mat was a student at Aylesford.

"Mat's final wish was to set up a charity to help others that were faced with similar situations to him and we hope to raise as much money as we can.”

He continued: “It’s a privilege to continue Mat’s courageous legacy.

"Even when undergoing chemotherapy, he raised £15,000 to help others by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats. I hope that Aylesford can do him proud on Saturday.”

As well as the Mat Davis foundation, all monies raised will be collected to support Kissing it better, Safeline and Warwickshire vision support. Anyone wishing to donate can do so on the school’s Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aylesford-school-warwick-5k

Related topics:StudentsWarwickshireMATWarwick