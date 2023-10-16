Aylesford School team to tackle charity obstacle course in memory of former pupil

A total of 44 students, parents and teachers will be tackling a five-kilometre inflatable obstacle course as they hope to raise money for four nominated charities, including the Mat Davis foundation.

Students and staff at Aylesford School in Warwick are to take part in a charity run this Saturday at Stratford Racecourse in honour of a former pupil.

A total of 44 students, parents and teachers will be tackling a five-kilometre inflatable obstacle course as they hope to raise money for four nominated charities, including the Mat Davis Foundation.

Although Mat Davis lost his battle with cancer in 2012, a foundation was set up in his name and continues to raise money to help young people in the Warwickshire area diagnosed with the condition, providing counselling and financial assistance.

Mat Davis.

Students have raised £1463 so far and hope to reach their target of £2640. Current Student Leader Thomas Pitt, 17, said: “The Mat Davis Foundation has a huge connection with Aylesford School as Mat was a student at Aylesford.

"Mat's final wish was to set up a charity to help others that were faced with similar situations to him and we hope to raise as much money as we can.”

He continued: “It’s a privilege to continue Mat’s courageous legacy.

"Even when undergoing chemotherapy, he raised £15,000 to help others by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats. I hope that Aylesford can do him proud on Saturday.”