Aylesford School team to tackle charity obstacle course in memory of former pupil
and live on Freeview channel 276
Students and staff at Aylesford School in Warwick are to take part in a charity run this Saturday at Stratford Racecourse in honour of a former pupil.
A total of 44 students, parents and teachers will be tackling a five-kilometre inflatable obstacle course as they hope to raise money for four nominated charities, including the Mat Davis Foundation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Although Mat Davis lost his battle with cancer in 2012, a foundation was set up in his name and continues to raise money to help young people in the Warwickshire area diagnosed with the condition, providing counselling and financial assistance.
Students have raised £1463 so far and hope to reach their target of £2640. Current Student Leader Thomas Pitt, 17, said: “The Mat Davis Foundation has a huge connection with Aylesford School as Mat was a student at Aylesford.
"Mat's final wish was to set up a charity to help others that were faced with similar situations to him and we hope to raise as much money as we can.”
He continued: “It’s a privilege to continue Mat’s courageous legacy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Even when undergoing chemotherapy, he raised £15,000 to help others by cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats. I hope that Aylesford can do him proud on Saturday.”
As well as the Mat Davis foundation, all monies raised will be collected to support Kissing it better, Safeline and Warwickshire vision support. Anyone wishing to donate can do so on the school’s Justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aylesford-school-warwick-5k