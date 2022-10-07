Pia Howe, who runs Toddle About Warwickshire, with her two sons. Photo supplied

Pia Howe, who runs Toddle About Warwickshire, decided to launch the event after talking to businesses and parents, who are at a loss as to where to find everything they need for their new arrival, yet still want to ‘shop local’ and support independent businesses.

She said: “I am thrilled to bring this show to Warwickshire. The event will help new and expecting parents, and it will also give local businesses a much-needed boost.”

Sponsored by children’s clothing brand Wear Milo’s, the show will give parents the opportunity to see the range of baby and toddler activities available to them.

There will also be a chance to buy baby and toddler equipment and see product demonstrations.

Pia, who is a mum of two and worked as an event organiser before starting the magazine, added: “My own experiences of attending these kind of shows as both a parent and a business owner have inspired me to create this event.

"With my background in the events industry and as a parenting magazine publisher, I’m confident it’s going to be a huge success.”

The free event will host businesses from Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth, Rugby and Stratford, from local baby and toddler class providers to the offerings of local entrepreneurs.

There will also be a soft play area, cafe, feeding area and ‘meet and greet’ characters.

The show will be held at Warwick Hall, on the Warwick School Campus on April 23 2023 from 10am to 3pm.