Kenilworth community urged to support town's charity Advent calendar - with more £5,000 worth of prizes to be won

The community in Kenilworth is being urged to show its support for the town’s charity Advent calendar which has more than £5,000 worth of prizes to be won.

Members of the Rotary Club of Kenilworth celebrated the arrival of the ‘Kenilworth Advent Calendar’ on Wednesday October 5, which went on sale at the Talisman Theatre.

Members of Kenilworth Rotary Club with the Advent calendars. Photo supplied

The Kenilworth Advent Calendar is being supported by more than 100 local businesses offering prizes from Michelin star meals to jewellery and “Red Letter Days”.

Each calendar carries a unique number and throughout Advent, behind each of the 24 windows are five prizes.

Each day’s prizes are printed inside the Calendar’s 24 windows and the winning number for each prize will be posted on the Advent Calendar website www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk on the day that it’s drawn as well as being posted on the Kenilworth Rotary website and Facebook page and the notice board in Talisman Square.

President of The Rotary Club of Kenilworth, Malcolm Mathews said: “It’s been months in the planning and now it’s arrived.

"We couldn’t have done it without the generosity and expertise of two local companies; Abstract Design, who did the Calendar’s graphic design without charging us, and Emmerson Press, who didn’t charge for printing it.

"All we have to do now is sell at least 3,000 Kenilworth Advent Calendars.

"We know times are tough, but we’re confident that the generous people of Kenilworth will be happy to help local charities by investing £5 and having a bit of fun in the run up to Christmas.

“Local supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Waitrose along with Kenilworth’s Thursday Market and the owners of Talisman Square have also been amazing by offering us the opportunity to sell our Kenilworth Advent Calendar in their venues.

"We’re looking forward to introducing this new fundraising idea to Kenilworth and we’re quietly confident of its success.”

Local charities including Waverly Day Centre, Myton Hospice and The Talisman Theatre will be getting donations from the Kenilworth Advent Calendar which will sell for £5 and is expected to raise as much as £15,000 in its first year.

The Rotary Club of Kenilworth is looking for volunteers who would enjoy working on this and other initiatives.