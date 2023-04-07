Baby and toddler event in Warwick will support children's charity based in town

There will also be activities and entertainment for children

A baby and toddler event being held later this month will be supporting a Warwick-based children’s charity.

Mum-of-two, Pia Howe, who runs Toddle About Warwickshire – a baby and toddler magazine – decided to bring the event to Warwick after talking to many businesses and parents, and finding out that since the closure of many high street stores, parents have nowhere to go and ‘test’ baby equipment or talk to experts who can recommend the best products for their new arrival.

Photo show: Pia Howe, Toddle About managing director (right), Rachel Ollerenshaw, founder of Molly Olly’s (middle) and Liz Alexander, Toddle About event manager (left). Photo supplied

Pia said: “We are going to have a huge variety of businesses, from not-on-the-high-street businesses to well-known and loved brands, so parents are able to make an informed decision on what to buy and get expert advice on the day.”

The show is free to attend and will include activities and entertainment for children including a soft play area, glitter tattoos, a cafe, a chill out/feeding area, live demos and photo opportunities with the likes of Elsa and Anna (from Frozen) and Paw Patrol characters.

Parents will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at the baby show to win some prizes, with all proceedings going to charity Molly Olly’s Wishes.

Molly Olly’s supports children with life- threatening illnesses and their families to help with their emotional wellbeing, granting individual wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children and hospitals throughout the UK.

Pia continues: “After speaking to Rachel Ollerenshaw, the founder of the charity, and listening to her story, I knew that this is the sort of charity I wanted to support with the amazing work they do.

"We felt that our event would provide the right platform to promote this amazing cause and I urge parents to join us on the day and help support the charity.

"I am absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to secure some fabulous prizes worth over £1000 including free baby and toddler classes and products, gift voucher to Loxley’s Restaurant, a family mini photoshoot and a family ticket to The Warwick Arts Centre, plus loads more.

"There will be something for everyone.”

The show will be held at Warwick Hall, on the Warwick School Campus on April 23 from 10am to 3pm.