A baby and toddler event will be returning to Warwick after the success of last year’s show.

Mum of two, Pia Howe, who runs Toddle About Warwickshire – a south Warwickshire baby and toddler magazine – will be bringing back The Toddle About Baby Show in April.

The Toddle About team left to right Lyn, Pia and Liz. Photo supplied

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets at the event, with a chance to win prizes donated by local businesses.

All proceeds from the raffle will go to By Your Side, a volunteer-led organisation, which raises awareness of perinatal mental illness and offers support to parents who are struggling with their mental health during pregnancy or after having a baby.

Pia said: “After speaking to Leanne Howlett, the founder of the charity, and getting a better understanding about the work they do and how passionate they are about helping parents during this vulnerable time, I felt this was the perfect charity to support.

"I felt that our event would provide the right platform to promote this amazing cause and I urge parents to join us on the day and help support By Your Side.

Last year's event in Warwick. Photo supplied

”We are thrilled to bring back the Toddle About Baby Show.

"This event not only provides a platform for families to connect and enjoy a fantastic day out, but it also enables us to support a cause that empowers and assists vulnerable families in our community.”

Leanne Howlett, charity founder added: “We are so grateful to Pia and the team at Toddle About for their support of the work we do.

"Approximately 20 per cent of mums and 10 per cent of dads will experience some form of mental illness in pregnancy or after having a baby (perinatal mental illness) and, of those, over 70 per cent will have no prior history.

"Our volunteers work tirelessly to increase awareness around perinatal mental illness and in turn to reduce the stigma that wrongly still surrounds it.

"We are a small local charity and rely heavily on community so the partnership with Toddle About will make a significant difference to our work and the families we support.

"It will also give us an amazing opportunity to raise awareness with lots of local families.”

Sponsored by The Baby Barn Pram and Nursery Centre in Marton, the baby show will feature baby and toddler equipment and products, advice from professionals, as well as activities.

The Toddle About Baby Show will be held at Warwick Hall, on the Warwick School Campus on April 28 from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend.