Baby and toddler event returning to Warwick - and this year it's supporting a Leamington charity

The Toddle About Baby Show in 2024. Photo by Pia Howe

A baby and toddler event will be returning to Warwick this year featuring stalls as well as talks and taster sessions.

Mum of two, Pia Howe, who runs Toddle About Warwickshire – a south Warwickshire baby and toddler magazine – will be bringing back The Toddle About Baby Show to Warwick Hall on the Warwick School campus on May 11.

Now in its third year, the family-focused event, which is being sponsored by Naturally Baby, will feature expert advice, shopping, and activities tailored for new and expecting parents.

The event will also host a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and sponsors including a car seat from Naturally Baby and an annual family pass from Hatton Country World.

All proceeds from the raffle will be going directly to The Ups of Downs, which is Leamington-based charity dedicated to celebrating individuals with Down Syndrome.

The charity, which was founded in 2006, currently works with more than 60 families across Warwickshire and provided resources, advice, and support.

Pia Howe, managing director at Toddle About and the event organiser, said: “As a business committed to supporting families, we’re thrilled to partner with The Ups of Downs.

“The charity’s work aligns perfectly with our mission to foster community connections and offer support to families.”

Nicola Enoch, founder of The Ups of Downs, added: “As a local charity established for almost 20 years, we are always delighted to connect with organisations such as Toddle About and are thrilled to have been chosen to benefit from their fundraising at The Baby Show.

Visitors to the show will be able to browse more than 40 stalls from local businesses and national brands and they will also be able to attend talks and demonstrations and seek advice from professionals attending the show.

There will also be changing and feeding areas, a soft play zone, giveaways and a cafe.

The Toddle About Baby Show will run from 10am to 2pm and is free to attend when people pre-registered online or £2 at the door on the day.

To book a free ticket go to: https://toddleabout.co.uk/baby-show/warwickshire/

For more information about The Ups and Downs go to: https://upsofdowns.co.uk/