The Warm Hub runs every week at the village hall.

Nearly forty local residents gathered at Baginton Village Hall last week for the official launch of their Warm Hub.

Lucy Jones, the hall committee member, started the community café last November and since then, she and her team of volunteers have seen it go from strength to strength.

Front left: Lucy Jones with the team of volunteers from Baginton Village Hall and cakes at the ready at their summer Warm Hub launch event. Photo supplied

“It all began when we applied for a small Winter Warm Hub grant from rural charity WRCC to get our free community café up and running,” said Lucy. “And after seven months, it’s become part of village life for our lovely regulars.

"We’re now pleased to become a permanent WRCC accredited Warm Hub, which will give us access to a range of support and advice from their Warwickshire network.”

Dave Horsley brings his 89 year old mum, Nora, to the Warm Hub café. He said: “It’s her favourite day of the week and it makes my life so much easier as well.”

Their family in Baginton have close ties with the village hall and although Nora has dementia, it’s somewhere she always feels at home.

Nora and Dave Horsley at the launch event. Photo supplied

The community event is also supported by other organisations with a local interest – Buckingham, a construction company working in the area, and Reidy’s Fruit and Veg, who have a stall at The Oak in Baginton every Wednesday.

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC Warm Hubs manager, added: “Congratulations to Lucy and her team of volunteers for creating this fantastic event that’s filled with community warmth.

"We’re delighted to welcome Baginton to our network of Warm Hubs and look forward to working with you for a long time to come.”

Baginton Warm Hub runs every Tuesday from 10am to 12noon at Baginton Village Hall. For more information, go to: www.baginton-village.org.uk

Baginton residents celebrating with cups of tea and cake. Photo supplied