Barford pub hosting series of events to help raise money for the Birmingham Children's Hospital

There will be a series of events hosted this month to help raise money for the hospital.

The Granville Arms in Barford. Photo supplied

The Granville Arms in Barford is will be hosting a series of events this month to raise money for the Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

A coffee morning will take place on Friday (February 3) from 10am to 12pm.

Visitors can enjoy tea, coffee, and home-made cake for £5 with £3 being donated to the hospital.

On Saturday (February 4), there will be live music at 6pm from Alex Norman, an award-winning cover artist, singer and songwriter.

Ella Gant, a singing and dancing drag queen will provide entertainment featuring modern pop, Latin songs, and older classics from 8.30pm.

The evening will also include a raffle (and the pub is accepting donations).

A charity quiz night will take place on Thursday, February 9 from 7.30pm.

The cost is £10 per person to include entry and a buffet. £3 of the fee is being donated to the hospital.

To help raise further funds for the Hospital, The Granville Arms will be adding £1 from each table that dines with them throughout February.

Tim Sidwell, director at The Granville Arms, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting several special events to raise funds for such a worthwhile charity.

"I’m sure the events will be incredibly popular, providing entertainment as well as helping the Hospital which offers expert care to more than 90,000 children from across the country every year.”