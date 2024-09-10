Barford pub undergoing refurbishment ahead of reopening after change in landlord

A pub in Barford is having a partial refurbishment ahead of its reopening after a change in landlord.

Last month, the community in Barford rallied behind Keith Marsden when he left his role as landlord of the Granville Arms, after taking over the pub in October 2023.

According to the pub owners, Stonegate, they were unable to reach an agreement with Keith so sought out a new landlord.

In their statement the company said: “Unfortunately, we were unable to negotiate a more sustainable position with the former publican.

"As a result, an exit date was agreed and a new publican was identified, with fantastic plans for the pub.

"We were obviously disappointed we were not able to reach an agreement, but our new publican has ambitious plans for the pub and we are confident it will remain very much at the heart of the local community long into the future.”

Despite this news the community continued to show their support for Keith – including starting a petition – which reached over 1,000 signatures.

Keith said: “Over 1,000 people signed the petition and dozens wrote to Stonegate.

"They received a standard letter repeating the ‘lie’ that Stonegate “bring communities together”.

"I love Barford and I would like to thank all the community for their support. Nassim and myself look forward to staying in touch with the many friends we have in the village.”

Despite being evicted from the pub last month, Keith is now running the Squirrel in Stratford.

Stonegate is now moving ahead with refurbishing the pub.

A spokesperson from Stonegate said: “We are thrilled to confirm we have a new publican in place at the much loved Granville Arms in Barford.

"The pub is set to open shortly and is currently being partly refurbished with new fixtures and fittings so it can remain a vital hub for the local community long into the future.

"More announcements over the re-opening, including planned open mornings, will be made very soon.”

Although no official re-opening date have been given Stonegate told The Courier and Weekly News it is expecting to reopen the pub to the community within the next few weeks.