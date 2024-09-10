New community cafe launching in Warwick to encourage residents to get together

A charity and community centre in Warwick is launching a new community cafe to encourage resident to meet up for social events as well as raising money to support the community.

The new community cafe will be based at The Gap community centre in Oakwood Grove, which is near the Chantry shops at Spinney Hill.

It will be open from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Fridays and is launching with a free taster event.

A new community cafe is being launched in Warwick. Photo shows the chef working with the Gap. Photo supplied

The public are invited to the opening on September 20 at 11am to try a free vegetarian or meat chilli special and tea, coffee, and cake – and they can pick up a £2 off voucher for their next visit.

The new cafe aims to provide extra choice of places to go for coffee on the Percy, Woodloes, and Emscote estates and surrounding areas, whilst also helping to tackle social isolation.

The low-cost menu will include a cakes and flapjacks as well as soup of the day and specials made by The Gap’s professional chef using ingredients from surplus food donated by local supermarkets, reducing waste and local environmental impact.

All the money raised will go to The Gap, which runs community centres on the Percy estate and Packmores estate, youth clubs in five Warwick community centres and a Gap Goldies programme of weekly social and well-being activities, for those aged over 60.

Organiser Cherylynne Harrison said: “We wanted to provide an affordable community cafe on the Percy estate and surrounding areas for residents not wanting to go all the way into town.

"We’re very excited about welcoming new people to The Gap who haven’t tried us before and it will also give them a chance to see the other activities and services they can get involved with here.

"The community centre is all on one level and two minutes’ walk from the number 1 bus route, so it’s easily accessible.

"We’d love to see you at our grand opening on Friday September 20 at 11am, so please come along.”

For more information about The Gap or the new community Cafe, call: 01926 494200 or email: [email protected]