Barford residents invited to eco event this weekend
Residents in Barford are being invited to an eco event being held in the village this weekend.
On Sunday (October 2) Barford’s BAR ZERO eco group will be holding their ‘Changing Barford for the better’ event in the village hall as part of the national Great BIG Green Week, which celebrated community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.
The Great Big Green Week runs from September 24 until October 2.
Running from 12pm to 4pm, there will be; a Repair Café with repairers fixing things to save broken items from landfill and stalls selling eco products.
There will also be a recycling collection and residents can bring pill packets, toothpaste tubes, make-up, stamps, corks and so on to be recycled.
The event will also feature games and activities, home-made cakes and refreshments.
There will also be information schemed such as an energy-saving and a local borrowing scheme and a car-sharing scheme.
For more information about Great BIG Green Week go to: https://greatbiggreenweek.com/