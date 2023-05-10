Residents also joined the children at the event, which also features singing, cake judging and refreshments.

School children in Barford have planted a tree to celebrate the King’s coronation.

On May 3, children from Barford St Peter’s CE Primary School gathered with villagers to plant an oak tree at King George’s Field in Barford.

Children from Barford St Peter’s CE Primary School gathered with villagers to plant a tree to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation at King George's Field in Barford. Photo supplied

The tree was planted at the edge of the field close to the oak tree that commemorates Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953.

Former Barford School children from 1953 were also invited to join the ceremony.

The event was co-organised by St Peter’s Primary School and Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council.

Two children from each year group were chosen to plant the tree along with King Charles’ personal representative, Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire.

Tim Cox Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, with some of the children at the tree planting. Photo by Mark Griffin

Villagers also joined in with the singing by the school children and Barford St. Peter’s church choir, concluding with the National Anthem.

Everyone was also able to enjoy some coronation quiche and cakes donated by the parents.

After the singing by the children, the Lord Lieutenant judged the eight cakes, which had been chosen from each year group and declared the best cake to have been made by Freddie Miatt from Year 5.

Mary Baker, Headteacher of Barford St Peter’s Primary School said: “We were delighted to bring the village community together to plant the oak tree which was kindly donated by the JPC.

Mary Baker, headteacher at Barford Primary School with Tim Cox judging the cakes. Photo by Mark Griffin

