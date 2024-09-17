Barford youth and community centre set to open after eight years of planning and work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A youth and community centre is set to open this weekend in Barford after eight years of planning and work.

After years of design, fundraising and work, the doors open on the new centre on Saturday (September 21), with the ribbon being cut by Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire at 2pm.

The new building, featuring a main hall, professional kitchen and a smaller meeting room, replaces the dilapidated old scout hut and will now serve the Scout groups and the wider community.

The old scout hut, which has now been replaced. Photo supplied

The project has cost nearly £1million, with funding coming from the community, events, grant making charities and local councils.

Warwick District Council provided £250,000 of the funding towards the project.

Ian Paterson, Chairman of the Barford Youth Community Centre said: “It has taken enormous effort to get this project to fruition as Covid-19 severely impacted our fundraising opportunities and then sky-high inflation eroding the value our funds already raised.

"Getting on site was a huge relief and the build process went really well.

"We’re looking forward to using a warm, airy, comfortable space for community events”.

Councillor Rob Margrave, Chairman of Warwick District Council congratulated the trustees on their achievements and said: “The Council is delighted to have provided a significant contribution towards this ambitious project both financially and also in terms of officer time and support.

"This fantastic new building will provide facilities to meet the needs of Barford’s growing community for generations to come; from the very young to the elderly and those with restricted mobility.”