Bargain bridal gowns set to raise funds for two Warwick charities at wedding event

Brides-to-be will have the opportunity to bag a bargain while also supporting two Warwick charities, at a fundraising wedding fayre in Warwick.

More than 40 new wedding dresses and accessories will be available to buy at knockdown prices during the one-off event, organised by The Gap Community Centre.

Lynette Turner of Boho Brides hands over the wedding dresses to Rachel Ollerenshaw of Molly Ollys. Photo supplied

The wedding fayre, which is free to enter, takes place at The Gap in Oakwood Grove in Warwick on May 18 from 2pm to 5pm.

The gowns, worth a total £80,000, were donated to Molly Ollys by Boho Bride when it closed at Stratford Garden Centre last year.

Boho Bride’s Lynette Turner said: “We had a lot of dresses that we couldn’t take with us, so after our sample sale we decided to donate the remaining dresses and accessories to Molly Ollys.

“I have always supported children’s local charities, including schools, and wanted to be able to continue my support by donating over 40 dresses to help children and their families, who are going through a very difficult time.”

Some of the dresses. Photo supplied

“The work that Molly Ollys do to help very sick children and make their families’ lives a little bit better is very important.

"Making children’s wishes come true is a very special gift for all the family, enabling them to share those precious moments and make forever memories.

“The more donations that are made, the more children and their families can benefit from the charity’s support.”

Molly Ollys was established in 2011 by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The Warwick-based charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing as well as providing wishes and donating therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Alongside the dresses – available in sizes 10 to 22 – there will be accessories, including shoes, underwear, and head pieces, plus stalls from local businesses offering wedding-related services.

Companies taking part include; Simply Unique Ceremonies, Tora Wilson – Soprano, The Northants Roadshow, Brides and Blooms florist, Ultimate Fireworks, Zilfarni Soaps and Scents, The Tipsy Traveller Bar Hire, Beadie Productions Photography, Templespa, Beetle Bugs Wedding car Hire, and Lindsey Kay Bridal.

Each of the businesses is also contributing to a raffle on the day, with prizes including a hand-tied bouquet, gift hampers, photography session, pamper class and fireworks.

Proceeds from the raffle and stalls will help The Gap continue its activities and services to help reduce loneliness and social and financial isolation.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “We are very grateful for the donation of the wedding dresses; it certainly was one of the more unusual donations we’ve received.

"In these challenging times with the rising cost of living, it is nice to think that we can offer brides the opportunity to have a fabulous dress at a greatly reduced price, that at the same time, gives back to charity.

“We also want to thank our friends at The Gap Community Centre, with particular thanks to Emma Joyce Smith and Amanda Burford for all their support and help to make this event happen.”

Organiser Emma Joyce Smith said: “It’s very exciting to be putting on our first wedding fair.

"Please do come along even if you’re not getting married because it’s free entry and there’ll be tea, coffee, and light refreshments.”

Amanda Burford, The Gap general administration manager, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting a lovely opportunity to bring people together, which is what we’re all about.