Independent businesses in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth nominated in regional awards
Independent businesses from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been nominated in regional awards.
The Muddy Stilettos Awards take place every year and recognise local independent businesses across the UK regionally and nationally.
The finalists in the Warwickshire and West Midlands Muddy Awards have been announced with public voting now open until April 18 at 1pm.
This year there are 21 award categories and more than 40 business from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have made it through.
Only two categories featured no businesses from our catchment area but one of these – the Arts, Culture and Theatre Venue category – featured the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford and the Macready Theatre in Rugby.
Many businesses from across the county made it through to the finals, including many located in areas outside of the area covered by The Leamington and Warwick Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News.
This included businesses in Shipston-on-Stour, Stratford, Alcester, Rugby and Nuneaton.
For the full list of businesses and to vote go to: https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/
Here’s who made it through from our area to the Warwickshire and West Midlands Finals 2024
Category: Bar
- Hart + Co in Leamington
- The Craftsman in Warwick
- The Terrace in Leamington
Category: Beauty Salon/Clinic
- The Avery Clinic in Leamington
- Nanny Junes in Leamington
- Klinik in Balsall Common
Category: Boutique Stay
- Coplow Woodland Retreat in Warwick
Category: Cafe
- Coffee on the Corner in Kenilworth
- Cafe Desa in Leamington
- Forrest Coffee House in Kenilworth
- Two Brothers in Warwick
Category: Casual Dining
- Dough & Brew in Warwick
- Nana's Japanese in Leamington
- We Love Pizza in Leamington
Category: Children’s Business
- Naturally Baby in Warwick
Category: Destination Pub
- Newbold Comyn Arms in Leamington
- The Red Lion in Hunningham
Category: Event Venue
- Stoneleigh Abbey in Stoneleigh
- Ardencote in Warwick
Category: Family Attraction
- Hatton Adventure World in Hatton
- Warwick Castle in Warwick
Category: Farmshop/ Deli
- Field to Fork in Wootton Wawen
Category: Fitness Instructor
- Boxer Bella in Warwick
- Erin Grier Wellness in Leamington
- Fit Nix Pro in Leamington
- Graft Fitness in Leamington
Category: Florist
- Suzanne Evetts in Southam
- Sarah Horne Botanicals in Leamington
Category: Hair Salon
- Hair @ 51 in Leamington
- Hair at Hatton in Hatton
- GianLuca in Leamington
Category: Hotel
- Mallory Court in Leamington
Category: Lifestyle Store
- Sanctuary Eleven in Leamington
- Bliss & Wilde in Hatton
- Cherry Tree Naturals in Wellesbourne
- The Artibus Yard in Kenilworth
Category: Local Food/ Drink Producer
- Pinnock Distillery in Kineton
Category: Restaurant
- The Cross in Kenilworth
- Mallory Court, The Dining Room in Leamington
Category: Wine and Beer Specialist
- Lola Provisions in Leamington
- Grace & Vine in Leamington
- Wine Poole in Warwick
Category: Women’s Fashion/ Accessories
- F | Lux Activewear in Kenilworth
- Applause in Leamington
- Mali Collective in Leamington