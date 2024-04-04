Independent businesses in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth nominated in regional awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent businesses from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been nominated in regional awards.

The Muddy Stilettos Awards take place every year and recognise local independent businesses across the UK regionally and nationally.

This year there are 21 award categories and more than 40 business from in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have made it through.

Only two categories featured no businesses from our catchment area but one of these – the Arts, Culture and Theatre Venue category – featured the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford and the Macready Theatre in Rugby.

Many businesses from across the county made it through to the finals, including many located in areas outside of the area covered by The Leamington and Warwick Courier and Kenilworth Weekly News.

This included businesses in Shipston-on-Stour, Stratford, Alcester, Rugby and Nuneaton.

For the full list of businesses and to vote go to: https://warks.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists/

Here’s who made it through from our area to the Warwickshire and West Midlands Finals 2024

Category: Bar

Hart + Co in Leamington

The Craftsman in Warwick

The Terrace in Leamington

Category: Beauty Salon/Clinic

The Avery Clinic in Leamington

Nanny Junes in Leamington

Klinik in Balsall Common

Category: Boutique Stay

Coplow Woodland Retreat in Warwick

Category: Cafe

Coffee on the Corner in Kenilworth

Cafe Desa in Leamington

Forrest Coffee House in Kenilworth

Two Brothers in Warwick

Category: Casual Dining

Dough & Brew in Warwick

Nana's Japanese in Leamington

We Love Pizza in Leamington

Category: Children’s Business

Naturally Baby in Warwick

Category: Destination Pub

Newbold Comyn Arms in Leamington

The Red Lion in Hunningham

Category: Event Venue

Stoneleigh Abbey in Stoneleigh

Ardencote in Warwick

Category: Family Attraction

Hatton Adventure World in Hatton

Warwick Castle in Warwick

Category: Farmshop/ Deli

Field to Fork in Wootton Wawen

Category: Fitness Instructor

Boxer Bella in Warwick

Erin Grier Wellness in Leamington

Fit Nix Pro in Leamington

Graft Fitness in Leamington

Category: Florist

Suzanne Evetts in Southam

Sarah Horne Botanicals in Leamington

Category: Hair Salon

Hair @ 51 in Leamington

Hair at Hatton in Hatton

GianLuca in Leamington

Category: Hotel

Mallory Court in Leamington

Category: Lifestyle Store

Sanctuary Eleven in Leamington

Bliss & Wilde in Hatton

Cherry Tree Naturals in Wellesbourne

The Artibus Yard in Kenilworth

Category: Local Food/ Drink Producer

Pinnock Distillery in Kineton

Category: Restaurant

The Cross in Kenilworth

Mallory Court, The Dining Room in Leamington

Category: Wine and Beer Specialist

Lola Provisions in Leamington

Grace & Vine in Leamington

Wine Poole in Warwick

Category: Women’s Fashion/ Accessories