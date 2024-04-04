Warwick's iconic church tower set to be completely uncovered this month as restoration works nears the end

Most of the scaffolding at St Marys Church in Warwick has been taken down revealing the newly restored tower. Photo by Mike Baker

Warwick's iconic church tower is set to be completely uncovered later this month as the restoration works is nearly complete.

Work has been taking place at St Mary’s Church over the last few years to help restore its landmark tower.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the scaffolding at St Marys Church in Warwick has been taken down revealing the newly restored tower. Photos by Mike Baker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The urgent need for the repairs, costing £1.4million, became apparent after a piece of masonry fell from the tower into the street in 2021.

As of February 2023, scaffolding ran up to the top of the tower to help with repair work and just under a year later, the scaffolding started being taken down – with the project near completion.

Now most the scaffolding is come down and three quarters of the restored church tower has been revealed.

Church warden John Luxton, one of the team that has overseen the restoration, said: “As the work on the tower nears completion, it’s great to already be able to see the extent of what has been done now the majority of the scaffolding has come down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see three of the four clock faces are in place and the shields and their brilliant colours have been revealed.

"The clocks won’t be working until the final clock face is put in - work is being undertaken at the moment and this should be completed by the beginning of June.

“The final touches are moving on apace and we just have the last bits left to do so are on track to be able to reveal the tower in all its glory hopefully later this month.”