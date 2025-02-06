Bars in Leamington and Warwick shortlisted for 'best bar none' awards - and voting is still open

Left to right shows: James from The Old Library, Louise from Hart & Co, Tom from the Community Wardens, Cllr Andy Crump, Jared Seal from Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative, Stephanie Kerr from Leamington Business Improvement District, Kevin from Murphy’s Bar, Lucy –from The Terrace, Anthony from the Community Wardens, and Bogdan Fironda from WCC Community Safety Team. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Bars in Leamington and Warwick have been shortlisted in the 'best bar none' awards for the Warwick district.

21 venues have been shortlisted by Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety team for the awards.

There are four different award categories:

Warwickshire Best Bar None Award

Best Student Friendly Bar

People’s Choice Award

Best LGBTQ+ Bar

The national Best Bar None scheme, supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, aims to improve standards in licensed premises.

In Warwickshire, the scheme is highlighting the bars, pubs and nightclubs demonstrating “their commitment to a ‘gold standard’ of excellence in safety, safeguarding, wellbeing and health by pledging substantial time and resources to meet the required Best Bar None standards”.

Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners have extended the voting deadline to February 28 and winners will be announced in the spring.

The shortlisted venues

The Old Library, Leamington

Fizzy Moon Brewhouse, Leamington

The Terrace, Leamington

Pig and Fiddle, Leamington

The Benjamin Satchwell, Leamington

The House, Leamington

Hart and Co, Leamington

Ronnie's Bar, Warwick

Murphy's Bar, Leamington

Neon, Leamington

Smack, Leamington

The Neighbourhood, Leamington

Moo, Leamington

The Royal Pug, Leamington

The Clarendon, Leamington

The Cape Of Good Hope, Warwick

Leif Tearooms, Leamington

The Thomas Lloyd, Warwick

Guapa, Leamington

Kelsey’s Live, Leamington

The Assembly, Leamington

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety and chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said: "It’s fantastic that so many people have already voted for their favourite Best Bar None venue in Warwick district.

“We are fortunate to have hospitality venues in Warwick and Leamington that are dedicated to upholding high safety standards and contributing to safer and more vibrant town centres throughout the year, so let’s show our appreciation and celebrate their hard work.”

To vote go to: https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/best-bar-none