Bars in Leamington and Warwick shortlisted for 'best bar none' awards - and voting is still open

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Left to right shows: James from The Old Library, Louise from Hart & Co, Tom from the Community Wardens, Cllr Andy Crump, Jared Seal from Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative, Stephanie Kerr from Leamington Business Improvement District, Kevin from Murphy’s Bar, Lucy –from The Terrace, Anthony from the Community Wardens, and Bogdan Fironda from WCC Community Safety Team. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Councilplaceholder image
Bars in Leamington and Warwick have been shortlisted in the 'best bar none' awards for the Warwick district.

21 venues have been shortlisted by Warwickshire County Council’s Community Safety team for the awards.

There are four different award categories:

Left to right shows: Lucy from The Terrace, Anthony from the Community Wardens, Stephanie Kerr from Leamington Business Improvement District, Bogdan Fironda from WCC Community Safety Team, Tom from the Community Wardens, Simran from The Terrace, Cllr Andy Crump, James from The Old Library, Jared Seal from Warwickshire Retail Crime Initiative, Kevin from Murphy’s Bar and Louise from Hart & Co. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.placeholder image
  • Warwickshire Best Bar None Award
  • Best Student Friendly Bar
  • People’s Choice Award
  • Best LGBTQ+ Bar

The national Best Bar None scheme, supported by the Home Office and the hospitality industry, aims to improve standards in licensed premises.

In Warwickshire, the scheme is highlighting the bars, pubs and nightclubs demonstrating “their commitment to a ‘gold standard’ of excellence in safety, safeguarding, wellbeing and health by pledging substantial time and resources to meet the required Best Bar None standards”.

Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners have extended the voting deadline to February 28 and winners will be announced in the spring.

The shortlisted venues

  • The Old Library, Leamington
  • Fizzy Moon Brewhouse, Leamington
  • The Terrace, Leamington
  • Pig and Fiddle, Leamington
  • The Benjamin Satchwell, Leamington
  • The House, Leamington
  • Hart and Co, Leamington
  • Ronnie's Bar, Warwick
  • Murphy's Bar, Leamington
  • Neon, Leamington
  • Smack, Leamington
  • The Neighbourhood, Leamington
  • Moo, Leamington
  • The Royal Pug, Leamington
  • The Clarendon, Leamington
  • The Cape Of Good Hope, Warwick
  • Leif Tearooms, Leamington
  • The Thomas Lloyd, Warwick
  • Guapa, Leamington
  • Kelsey’s Live, Leamington
  • The Assembly, Leamington

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for community safety and chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said: "It’s fantastic that so many people have already voted for their favourite Best Bar None venue in Warwick district.

“We are fortunate to have hospitality venues in Warwick and Leamington that are dedicated to upholding high safety standards and contributing to safer and more vibrant town centres throughout the year, so let’s show our appreciation and celebrate their hard work.”

To vote go to: https://warwickshirebusinesswatch.co.uk/best-bar-none

