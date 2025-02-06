Section of A46 between Kenilworth and Coventry to be closed over next two weekends

A section of the A46, between Festival Island in Coventry and Thickthorn Island in Kenilworth will be closed over the next two weekends due to HS2 works.

This will include a full weekend closure from 8pm tomorrow (Friday February 7) to 6am on Monday (February 10). There will also be a full weekend closure from 8pm on Friday February 14 to 6am on Monday February 17.

Warwickshire County Council has said: “A clearly signed diversion route will be in place over this period with advance signage in place to help remind motorists of the closure.

A46 Closure Weekend.

"You can still get to where you need to go but you’ll need to follow the diversion route, plan ahead and leave more time for journeys. Do not use your sat nav.”

For more information visit: https://shorturl.at/qvpsz