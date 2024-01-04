Basketball club near Warwick gets funding boost from community sports fund

The funds donated will be used towards the cost of training more coaches and to help secure future volunteers.

Young players at Warwickshire Hawks Basketball Club will benefit from young coaches being trained to help grow the club. Photo supplied

A basketball club near Warwick has received a funding boost from a community sports fund.

Warwickshire Hawks Basketball Club, which is based in Moreton Morrell, was launched in 2016 and has now grown to include nearly 250 players over 15 teams, ranging in age from six to 18 years old, plus the men’s team which plays in the National League.

Bloor Homes set up the Community Sports Fund for clubs in and around Warwick and Leamington, inviting local clubs and teams to apply for one of four £250 donations.

The developer is currently building The Asps off Banbury Road in Warwick.

Hawks Basketball will spend the £250 towards the cost of training more coaches and to help secure future volunteers.

Two young coaches have already been able to book their training during half term this coming February.

Louise Whiteley, admin manager for Warwickshire Hawks, said: “Thanks so much to Bloor Homes, it’s super that we’ve been chosen and this will go a huge way to helping to fund our Young Coaches development.”

Michele Rose, Sales and Marketing Director for Bloor Homes’ Midlands division, said: “The competition was fierce and it was really difficult to choose our four winners, but we decided to invest in Warwickshire Hawks because they are investing in the long-term future of their club and it members, and supporting young people with skills development and volunteering.”