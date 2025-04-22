BBC star chef in row with locals over 'loud gigs' plan at his south Warwickshire pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BBC star chef who was forced to apologise after closing his Michelin-starred restaurant is under fire again - over plans to hold "loud outdoor gigs" at a south Warwickshire pub he runs.

Residents living near The Mount by Glynn Purnell, in Henley-in-Arden, say their “peaceful town” is already being ruined by pub goers.

They now fear the High Street will be turned into a “lout’s paradise” if the pub gets permission to stage a string of outdoor music concerts.

The pub is owned by Purnell’s millionaire business partner and friend Luke Fryer, 52.

The Mount by Glynn Purnell in Henley in Arden, owned by entrepreneur Luke Fryer. (Images: SWNS)

Mr Fryer and his wife Tania, 51, opened the pub in 2022 and hired Michelin star chef Purnell to run the kitchen.

The eaterie currently has permission to hold three alfresco gigs a year.

Pub bosses now want to boost that number to 15-a-year – with most concerts likely to take place in the spring and summer.

People living near the pub are furious at the plans and say the beer garden already creates too much noise, including “bellowing parents” and rowdy drinkers.

In a joint letter written to the council, residents said: “We all appreciate that The Mount are trying to achieve a viable business, and we would point out that we are not unreasonable.

“We already put up with the noise emanating from their garden when it is full of people.

“This includes people having rows; people having loud phone conversations against our boundary; people bellowing at their kids when they think they’re getting too near the river.”

The letter goes on that some customers have even verbally abused residents who have gardens backing onto the pub.

Listing their complaints, they said there were incidents of “people having a go at us because we have the audacity to have a barbecue with friends in the privacy of our own garden and objecting to the smells from our barbecue.”

Another local said: “It’s bad enough in the summer with endless noise and swearing coming from the pub garden, now they want to hold even more boozy music events.

“Everyone needs to make a living but the people who own and run this pub have no consideration for the people living nearby.

“Our once lovely town is being taken over by drunk louts. I dread it when the sun’s out because you know you’ll never get any peace.”

Despite overwhelming opposition to the music plans, some locals are supportive.

Someone who works opposite the pub said: “I am in and out of the office at all times, including when live music has been on, and have never heard music coming from the premises in question.

“Since The Mount took over I feel that they have certainly impacted Henley in a positive way, and they seem to operate the business in a very professional manner.”

Another said she believed the pub should “have the freedom” to hold outside events while another urged the council to “support these venues”.

Pub owner Luke Fryer defended the plans to hold more outside events, adding: “We employ about 30 people in the pub, many of them live nearby so without the pub those jobs would not be there.

“We want to make a viable business while working with residents living nearby. I’m not up in arms or divided with anyone about this.”

The controversy comes months after Purnell was forced to apologise after suddenly closing his Michelin-starred restaurant in Birmingham, leaving diners stunned.

Stratford District Council’s licensing committee will debate the application to increase the number of outside events today (Tuesday April 22).