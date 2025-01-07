Beer festival returning to one of Warwick's historic landmarks next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An annual beer festival will be returning to one of Warwick’s most historic landmarks next month.

The festival will feature 20 beers, eight ciders, and a prosecco bar, when it returns to The Lord Leycester’s 14th-century Great Hall on February 21 and 22.

Organised by Warwick Court Leet, Warwick’s annual winter beer festival combines heritage and traditional British ale culture.

The Master of The Lord Leycester, Dr Heidi Meyer, and team at the opening of The Lord Leycester Beer Festival in 2024. Photo supplied

The festival’s beers and ales offer everything from stouts and IPAs to ciders and experimental brews – as well as offerings from small-batch brewers.

Warwick Court Leet also donates proceeds from the festival to the preservation and maintenance of The Lord Leycester.

Simon Garwood, ale taster of Warwick Court Leet and organiser of the festival, said: “The Lord Leycester Beer Festival is as much about community and the preservation of the Lord Leycester as it is about beer.

"It draws locals and visitors alike, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Attendees will be able enjoy their drinks in the Lord Leycester’s timbered Great Hall that features the commemorative seal of the banquet held by King James I in 1617, which until the recent restorations, had not been seen for some sixty years.

Members Warwick Court Leet with The Master of The Lord Leycester in the Guild Hall at the Lord Leycester. Photo supplied

“It’s a reminder that The Great Hall has always been a magnificent location in Warwick to drink and celebrate with friends.

"Whether you’re a beer aficionado, a history buff, or someone looking for a memorable and thirst-quenching day out, The Lord Leycester Beer Festival promises an experience that’s as enriching as it is enjoyable.”

The Lord Leycester, an iconic landmark in Warwick, was founded in the 14th century as a guild for Warwick’s craftsmen, it later became a retirement home for ex-servicemen, or Brethren, in the 16th century under the patronage of Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester.

Today, the building stands as a preserved piece of English heritage, drawing visitors from around the globe.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick. Photo supplied

The Lord Leycester Beer Festival will be held on Friday February 21 from 4pm to 10pm and Saturday February 22 from 12noon to 10pm.

Tickets are now available online at: https://warwickbeerfestival.com/ or to buy in person from The Lord Leycester café, the Warwick Visitor Information Centre, and Torry’s Hardware and DIY.