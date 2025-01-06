Warwick Castle closed for nearly two weeks while works take place

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:55 GMT
Warwick Castle is now closed for two weeks while works take place on site.

The team at the attraction announced the closure, which started today (Monday January 6) and will run up until January 17.

The castle is then due to reopen on Saturday January 18.

During this time ‘essential maintenance’ will be taking place across the site.

The castle will be closed for maintenance. Photo by Leamington Courier.The castle will be closed for maintenance. Photo by Leamington Courier.
The closure comes after the attraction had a busy festive period with Christmas-themed events including an ice rink, light trail and breakfast with Santa.

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, said: "This annual closure is an important and valued time for us to focus on essential winter maintenance, heritage restoration, landscaping, and planning.

"We look forward to welcoming guests back to Warwick Castle on January 18 as we prepare for an exciting year ahead in 2025."

On the castle’s social media, the team added that during the closure it will also be sharing behind-the-scenes content.

For more information about Warwick Castle go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/

