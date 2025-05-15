Beer, Gin and Cider Fayre returning to historic Warwick venue this weekend

St John's House Beer, Gin and Cider Fayre will be returning this weekend. Photo by Heritage and Culture Warwickshire

A Beer, Gin and Cider Fayre is set to return to one of Warwick’s historic venues this weekend.

St John’s House will once again be hosting the event on Saturday (May 17), after the success of last year’s sold out event.

The family friendly event will take place from 12noon to 7pm and feature stalls, activities as well as access to the historic house and gardens.

A spokesperson from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, which is part of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are celebrating local brewers and distillers, so join us and enjoy Warwickshire-brewed real ales, refreshing ciders and flavoursome gins – plus street food, coffee and ice cream.

“Warwickshire Gin Company, Dough & Brew, Windmill Hill Brewing Company, Brubl Brewery, Phoenix Rising Mexican Street Food, Pickled & Tipsy Mobile Cafe, Rotten Old Apples Cider and Annie's Antics Vintage ice cream van will all be there.

“There will be a family fun area with free children’s craft activities and vintage lawn games in the Bowling Green garden, as well as a picnic area – so please do bring your picnic blankets.

"Please note children must be supervised by their parent/carer at all times.”

There will also be live music.

Attendees will also be able to take a guided tour of St John’s House, including the Victorian Schoolroom and the Victorian Kitchen & Laundry.

Those wanting to take the tour should sign up on the day for a time slot as there will be limited spaces. Part of the tour also takes place on the first floor, there is no wheelchair access.

Entry to the event costs £5 per adult plus booking fees and children can enter for free – but a free place must be booked.

To book tickets go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/st-johns-house-beer-gin-cider-fayre-tickets-1139697007429?