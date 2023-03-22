Register
Belated celebration of 50th anniversary of Radford Semele Community Hall opening

The hall was officially opened on March 16 1969 by Bob Arnold who played Tom Forrest in BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers.

By Oliver Williams
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:51 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 19:25 GMT

Radford Semele residents have held an event which served as a belated celebration of the 50th anniversary of the opening of the village’s community hall.

The event, held at the hall last Saturday, included stall with photos of the village both from many years ago to more recent events.

It was also used to showcase the various groups which use the hall today such as The Radford Rebels, Move it School of Dance and Cacophony.

The newspaper report of the Community Hall opening on March 16 1969.
In the days running up to the event, Radford Semele Primary School held a competition for its children to design a logo and this was won by pupil Clemmy.

The hall was moved from St Andrew’s House and opened at its current site in Lewis Road and was officially opened on March 16 1969 by Bob Arnold who played Tom Forrest in BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers.

The move had been planned for about 12 years before it happened.

Photos of events in the village over the years.
Hall booking officer and committee member Debbie Gulliver said: “We were 50 years old in 2019 and so we used this event as a reason to celebrate that.

We are a registered charity and we are run by a very dedicated volunteer committee and trustees.

"We want to do the hall proud and continue to bring it forward into the future for all to use.

"We have regular groups and parties , conferences and weddings.

Debbie Gulliver ( Booking Officer and Committee member) and Janet Malin ( Chair and trustee) with the winner of the logo competition Clemmy.
"We are also incredibly lucky to have a stage and a fabulous kitchen.”

Cacophony performing at the event.
BBC Radio 4