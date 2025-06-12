Best-selling children's author Julia Donaldson visits Warwick Castle to mark a special dragon's birthday!
The bestselling author’s visit was to mark Zog Day on June 12 – the dragon’s 15th birthday.
Joined by her family, Julia explored the many Zog-themed attractions at the castle including the Zog Playland, the Zog Live Show and the ‘Zog and The Quest for the Golden Star’ trail, which have all been inspired by her books brought to life through Axel Scheffler’s illustrations.
Julia said: “I had a wonderful day at Warwick Castle with my family, celebrating Zog's 15th birthday.
“The beautiful grounds, stunning castle and the falconry and jousting displays make it a great day out anyway, but the icing on the cake for me was watching the Zog play.
“It was so heart-warming to see the dragons that my imagination had dreamed up cavorting around on the stage, and to witness the excitement and laughter of the children around me.
"Long may Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout delight audiences in that perfect setting."
Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Julia Donaldson to Warwick Castle to commemorate this special anniversary.
"It’s an honour to celebrate 15 years of Zog with the creator herself, after seeing the joy it brings to our visitors day in and out.
“Zog is a treasured character for so many families, and we’re proud to offer such a variety of immersive Zog experiences for fans.
"We invite every young dragon enthusiast to explore the enchanting world of Zog here at Warwick Castle."