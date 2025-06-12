Best-selling children's author Julia Donaldson visits Warwick Castle to mark a special dragon's birthday!

Julia Donaldson, the author behind the much-loved children’s book, Zog, explored the Zog-themed attractions at Warwick Castle to mark 'Zog Day' which is the dragon's 15th birthday. Photo shows Julia with Zog. Photo by NicolaGottsPhotography

Children's author Julia Donaldson recently visited Warwick Castle to mark a milestone for her beloved character Zog.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bestselling author’s visit was to mark Zog Day on June 12 – the dragon’s 15th birthday.

Joined by her family, Julia explored the many Zog-themed attractions at the castle including the Zog Playland, the Zog Live Show and the ‘Zog and The Quest for the Golden Star’ trail, which have all been inspired by her books brought to life through Axel Scheffler’s illustrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Donaldson, the author behind the much-loved children’s book, Zog, explored the Zog-themed attractions at Warwick Castle to mark 'Zog Day' which is the dragon's 15th birthday. Photo shows Julia with character from her books at the castle. Photo by NicolaGottsPhotography

Julia said: “I had a wonderful day at Warwick Castle with my family, celebrating Zog's 15th birthday.

“The beautiful grounds, stunning castle and the falconry and jousting displays make it a great day out anyway, but the icing on the cake for me was watching the Zog play.

“It was so heart-warming to see the dragons that my imagination had dreamed up cavorting around on the stage, and to witness the excitement and laughter of the children around me.

"Long may Zog, Princess Pearl and Sir Gadabout delight audiences in that perfect setting."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Donaldson with her books at Warwick Castle. Photo by NicolaGottsPhotography

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Julia Donaldson to Warwick Castle to commemorate this special anniversary.

"It’s an honour to celebrate 15 years of Zog with the creator herself, after seeing the joy it brings to our visitors day in and out.

“Zog is a treasured character for so many families, and we’re proud to offer such a variety of immersive Zog experiences for fans.

"We invite every young dragon enthusiast to explore the enchanting world of Zog here at Warwick Castle."