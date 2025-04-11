Big Garden Birdwatch results announced for Warwickshire - 20 most spotted birds in the county

House sparrows, Blue tits, and Woodpigeons were the most spotted birds in Warwickshire during this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch event.

Nationwide, almost 600,000 people took part in the survey, counting more than nine million birds of over 80 species.

The Big Garden Birdwatch survey, which started in 1979, asks participants to count the maximum number of each species recorded at their chosen location during a one-hour period over the last weekend in January.

The RSPB said the survey provides a snapshot of how our most common garden birds are faring and taking part is one important way to help birds and nature.

In Warwickshire, more than 4,700 people took part and the top three birds recorded were House Sparrow, Blue Tit, and Woodpigeon – which reflected findings across the UK.

Blackbirds, Starlings and Robins were recorded at the fourth, fifth and sixth most common.

The RSPB said Starlings have fallen from number three to four in the latest survey – their lowest number ever was recorded.

Here is the list of the 20 most spotted birds in Warwickshire:

  1. House Sparrow
  2. Blue Tit
  3. Woodpigeon
  4. Blackbird
  5. Starling
  6. Robin
  7. Magpie
  8. Goldfinch
  9. Great Tit
  10. Long Tailed Tit
  11. Jackdaw
  12. Dunnock
  13. Collared Dove
  14. Carrion Crow
  15. Feral Pigeon
  16. Coal Tit
  17. Chaffinch
  18. Greenfinch
  19. Wren
  20. Great Spotted Woodpecker
