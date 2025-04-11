Big Garden Birdwatch results announced for Warwickshire - 20 most spotted birds in the county

Stills from RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch TV advertisement, Maya and Lewis taking part from inside a playhouse in the garden, Bedfordshire, October 2018 (Image: Eleanor Bentall).

House sparrows, Blue tits, and Woodpigeons were the most spotted birds in Warwickshire during this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch event.

Nationwide, almost 600,000 people took part in the survey, counting more than nine million birds of over 80 species.

The Big Garden Birdwatch survey, which started in 1979, asks participants to count the maximum number of each species recorded at their chosen location during a one-hour period over the last weekend in January.

The RSPB said the survey provides a snapshot of how our most common garden birds are faring and taking part is one important way to help birds and nature.

In Warwickshire, more than 4,700 people took part and the top three birds recorded were House Sparrow, Blue Tit, and Woodpigeon – which reflected findings across the UK.

Blackbirds, Starlings and Robins were recorded at the fourth, fifth and sixth most common.

The RSPB said Starlings have fallen from number three to four in the latest survey – their lowest number ever was recorded.

Here is the list of the 20 most spotted birds in Warwickshire:

House Sparrow Blue Tit Woodpigeon Blackbird Starling Robin Magpie Goldfinch Great Tit Long Tailed Tit Jackdaw Dunnock Collared Dove Carrion Crow Feral Pigeon Coal Tit Chaffinch Greenfinch Wren Great Spotted Woodpecker