Blinds firm whose products feature on world-renowned buildings to move to new Warwick HQ

The company has created blinds for Covent Garden in London and the Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

A blinds company whose products feature on buildings around the world is set to move to a new site in Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guthrie Douglas creates blinds for a wide range of buildings, including Covent Garden in London, the Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, and the Broad Museum in Los Angeles.

Left to right; Andrew Kitching, Managing Director of Guthrie Douglas, with Jonathan Blood, director at Wareing & Company, at Unit 3, Titan Business Centre. Photo supplied

After a recruitment drive and acquiring blinds company, Shy, in 2022, Guthrie Douglas wanted to move to a larger office and manufacturing complex not far from its former base in Heathcote Way in Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, the company is set to move to Unit 3 at Titan Business Centre.

Andrew Kitching, Managing Director of Guthrie Douglas, said: “Our acquisition of Shy and our recruitment push brought the company up from 15 employees to around 50, and we wanted to consolidate the team at a new HQ where we could double our capacity.

“We wanted to stay in Warwick if possible as it’s always been our home, and we knew Wareing & Company has a great knowledge of the market here, so we approached them to help our search.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we saw the unit at Titan Business Centre, it just ticked a lot of boxes for us. It has ample space for manufacturing our products, dedicated office space, and a pleasant mezzanine area where we can bring clients.