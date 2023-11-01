Bloomin Marvellous: Warwick community helps the town win national photo competition

The winning prize is £300 towards new planters

The community in Warwick has helped the town win a national photo competition. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The Warwick community has helped the town win a national photo competition.

In October, Warwick Town Council appealed for residents to vote for the town’s photo in a competition held by Amberol, the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters.

The competition saw UK towns competing for ‘likes’ on Facebook – with the winning prize being £300 towards new planters.

It was announced on October 31 that Warwick had won.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, said: “We would like to thank our local community for supporting Warwick in Bloom in a national photo competition.

"Warwick is known for its high quality of planting and amazing floral displays throughout the town centre; to win this competition is a fantastic achievement for our town.