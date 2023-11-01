Register
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Bloomin Marvellous: Warwick community helps the town win national photo competition

The winning prize is £300 towards new planters
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:53 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
The community in Warwick has helped the town win a national photo competition. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilThe community in Warwick has helped the town win a national photo competition. Photo by Warwick Town Council
The community in Warwick has helped the town win a national photo competition. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The Warwick community has helped the town win a national photo competition.

Read More
Performers taking to the stage for special shows in memory of much-loved Warwic...

In October, Warwick Town Council appealed for residents to vote for the town’s photo in a competition held by Amberol, the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters.

Most Popular

The competition saw UK towns competing for ‘likes’ on Facebook – with the winning prize being £300 towards new planters.

It was announced on October 31 that Warwick had won.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, said: “We would like to thank our local community for supporting Warwick in Bloom in a national photo competition.

"Warwick is known for its high quality of planting and amazing floral displays throughout the town centre; to win this competition is a fantastic achievement for our town.

“I would like to thank the Warwick in Bloom team as well as local businesses and organisations who support this scheme to make Warwick a great place to live, visit and work.”

Related topics:Facebook