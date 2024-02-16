Blue plaque set to be unveiled in Warwick in honour of the life and work of a master glass maker

The Old Glassworks in Priory Road in Warwick, which is due to have a Blue Plaque installed on the front in honour of glassmaker William Holland. Photo by Google Streetview

A blue plaque is set to be unveiled in Warwick in honour of the life and work of a master glass maker.

Warwick Town Council recently submitted planning application, which was given the green light, to get the plaque installed at 3 The Glassworks in Priory Road for William Holland.

The Grade II Listed building is a part of the town’s history – being the base for William Holland’s glasswork business.

In the application documents it says: “William was a 19th century British maker of stained glass who founded his firm ‘Holland, William and Son, St John’s Warwick. Designers and Producers. Stained glass of the 12th century representing scriptural events’ and established his studio in the rear workshop.

"He trained family members such as his sons and his nephew, Frank Holt. The business later became known as “Holland and Holt”.

“William Holland’s stained glass was exhibited at The Great Exhibition of 1851 and he was one of 25 stained glass makers invited to exhibit.

"Afterwards he was known as Stained Glass Painter by appointment of Queen Victoria

"William commissioned the building of this residence and adjoining workshop in 1847.

"He employed 26 men and boys, who produced some of the country’s finest stained glass and interior decorations.

"The workshop was in use until 1913, when the Warwickshire Yeomanry took over the site. William died at his granddaughter’s residence in Leamington in 1883, aged 78 years.”

William’s work can be found across Warwickshire today including at; St Mary’s Church in Warwick, All Saints’ Church in Leamington, St Peter’s Church in Barford, St Michael’s Church in Budbrooke, St Margaret’s Church in Whitnash, St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne, the former chapel in Princethorpe and Brownsover Hall in Rugby.

The unveiling of the blue plaque is scheduled for Friday April 5.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “We are pleased and proud to support this latest blue plaque which commemorates the life and work of celebrated master glass maker, William Holland.

"The plaque will be sited on the front of the property and will mark where Mr Holland built both his home and his workshop.”