Blue plaque unveiled in Leamington in honour of prominent post-war Labour politician Baron Fred Mulley

Baron Mulley was a former Warwick School pupil. For exceptional intellectual endeavour and achievement, a Mulley bowtie may be awarded at the school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new blue plaque has been unveiled in Leamington in honour of Labour politician Baron Fred Mulley.

Baron Mulley was a former Warwick School pupil.

For exceptional intellectual endeavour and achievement, a Mulley bowtie may be awarded at the school.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blue plaque unveiled in Clemens Street. Photo courtesy of Allan Jennings

Advertisement

Advertisement

The unveiling took place at the SPAR shop at 34 -56 Clemens Street – the street where Baron Mulley grew up.

The town’s Blue Plaques Group, with the help of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western’s office, were able to track down Baron Mulley’s daughters Corinne and Deirdre, who are both still living in Leamington and attended the unveiling event on Thursday (November 30).

Baron Mulley was born in Leamington in 1918.

His family were passionate about education, and when he won a place at Warwick School in 1929, they scrimped and saved to ensure that he could make the most of it.

Baron Fred Mulley outside 10 Downing Street. Picture courtesy of The Leamington History Group

At the outbreak of war in 1939, Baron Mulley enlisted in the Worcestershire Regiment and by December, was in France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was Intelligence Sergeant to the 7th Battalion during the retreat to Dunkirk, where he was wounded and captured in May 1940, and spent the next five years as a prisoner of war.

As well as becoming a prominent post-war politician, he was a barrister–at–law and economist.