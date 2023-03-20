Register
Board games get-together event being launched in Warwick next week

Those who would like to attend should get in touch with the Visitor Information Centre inside the Court House to reserve a place.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:13 GMT

A new monthly social event featuring board games will be launching in Warwick next week.

On Tuesday March 28, Unlocking Warwick, the town council volunteers, will launch the session in the ballroom of the Court House in Jury Street.

One of the 'In the Ballroom' events held at the Court House in Warwick. Photo supplied
For many years there has been a tea, talk and quiz event called ‘In The Ballroom’ on the second Wednesday of each month in the Court House and these have become so popular that numbers have had to be limited by a reservation system.

So the volunteer group is now putting on an additional afternoon tea on the fourth Tuesdays of the month – ‘Ballroom Board Games’.

It will run from 2pm to 4pm will offer a choice of games, such as dominoes, Ludo and whist, with tea, coffee and home-made cakes.

Organiser Sue Rigby said: “We hope this will give guests more time to chat and perhaps make some new friends, while playing a few classic table-top games in the lovely Regency ballroom in the Court House.

"The cost will be only £2 per person to include the refreshments, (cash on the door please).

"We don’t know how many people would appear for this first session, so we are asking guests to reserve their place by popping in to the Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street, or phoning them on 01926 492212. Or email either [email protected] or [email protected]