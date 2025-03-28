Bollywood charity ball in Warwick raising money to help support families who have lost a baby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Bollywood fundraising ball is set to take place in Warwick in May to help raise money for a charity that supports families who have lost a baby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shakespeare Soroptimists’ Bollywood Charity Ball will take place on May 10 at Warwick Hall and will feature dance routines by Bollywood Dreams and live singing by Brij Kumar as well a three-course Indian meal and a DJ.

Proceeds from the night will go towards the purchase of new Cuddle Cots or Cuddle Blankets for Warwick Hospital, thanks to the support of the Luca Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising event will be taking place in Warwick in May. Top photo shows: Sharon Luca-Chatha who founded the Luca Foundation, bottom left shows the Bollywood Dreams Dance Company and bottom right shows singer Brij Kumar. Photos supplied

The Luca Foundation was established by Sharon Luca-Chatha to raise money to provide resources, facilities and training to better serve families that have suffered the loss of a baby or those at high risk of doing so.

Through events, activities and donations, families are supported through the provision of refrigerated Cuddle Cots to allow them the time they need to say goodbye to their baby.

The charity works closely with the NHS to distribute, and repair ‘CuddleCots’ as well as raising funds to provide research and training to reduce infant mortality, and provide resources and facilities to maternity units, neonatal intensive care units and paediatric wards to support families through child bereavement.

Sharon’s life was turned upside down in June 2012 when she lost her son Luca to stillbirth at 36 weeks. Since then she has gone on to give the ‘gift of time’ to thousands grieving families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Luca Foundation was established by Sharon Luca-Chatha to raise money to provide resources, facilities and training to better serve families that have suffered the loss of a baby or those at high risk of doing so. Photo supplied

Sharon said: “I am thrilled that the Shakespeare Soroptimist group has selected The Luca Foundation as their charity for their upcoming fundraising event.

"Many of the women I’ve spoken with have either sadly experienced baby loss themselves or know someone who has, making this cause deeply personal for them.

“When they learned about my experience - specifically, how my baby’s body was misplaced for nine hours due to a lack of proper equipment - they felt a strong desire to ensure that such resources are accessible to everyone.

"This shared passion led them to choose to collaborate with our charity to support bereaved parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bollywood Dreams Dance Company. Photo supplied

“Our goal is to provide more CuddleCots or possibly Cuddle blankets for older children. This initiative will benefit toddlers and children up to 18, offering families a meaningful way to say their goodbyes with their child during such traumatic times.”

The Stratford-based Shakespeare Soroptimists is part of a global volunteer organisation that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Committed to working together to improve the lives of women and girls in Stratford, members work on local projects and in regional, national and global networks to make an impact.

Anita Dinnes, treasurer at Shakespeare Soroptimists and ambassador at The Luca Foundation, added: “The work of the Foundation is close to my heart. I have experienced the loss of two babies and know amidst that trauma how difficult it is to find support and gain space to grieve.

Singer Brij Kumar. Photo supplied

“A friend of mine also lost twins at full term in Warwick Hospital, and I know what they went through as a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also had my miscarriage there, so it is good to support the wing of the hospital as it is a department that is struggling with the lack of equipment and midwives.”

The largest Bollywood Dance organisation in the West Midlands, Bollywood Dreams was set up over a decade ago by Artistic Director Reena Tailor, to provide dance training, professional performances and educational workshops. It currently teaches over 180 students a week and has performed at hundreds of venues nationally and internationally.

Tickets cost £80 each or £750 per table of ten and are available to purchase via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bollywood-charity-ball-tickets-1115632931129