A Warwick restaurant will be raising money for the earthquake victims this month when it hosts an evening of Bollywood entertainment.
Bollywood Dreams dance troupe, the West Midlands’ largest Bollywood dance organisation, will be performing at Warwick Spice in Smith Street.
Tickets for the event, on February 21, cost £42.90 per head, and include live dancing and entertainment as well as a three-course meal.
A £5 donation from every booking will go to The Red Cross towards their rescue and humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria, where the death toll has now climbed to more than 21,000.
A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “We as humans should help out each other regardless of what background we are from.
"As a business it gives us a small chance to help the people in extreme problems so we hope the local people will come and support this tragic cause. Every little counts.
“We are delighted to be able to bring back our popular entertainment nights following the pandemic and Bollywood Dreams is a night of singing and dancing and good food that always results in a fabulous night – and wonderful feedback.”
Live music continues on March 1 when singer Gary Glenn is set to entertain with his tributes to a host of vocal greats, including Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and Dean Martin.
For more information and event tickets go to: https://www.warwickspice.co.uk/ or call 01926 491736 or 01926 400402.